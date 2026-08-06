Chicago police oversight board sets public meetings to gather input on search for next top cop

As Chicago's civilian police oversight body begins the process of searching for a new police superintendent, it has scheduled a series of meetings to gather public input.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability announced five community listening sessions for residents to discuss leadership qualities and priorities they want to see in the city's next top cop, following the retirement of former CPD Supt. Larry Snelling last month.

The commission will hold four public meetings across the city in the coming weeks, and then a virtual meeting for anyone who can't attend one of the other meetings in person:

Session 1

August 17, 2026 at 6:30pm

Malcolm X College (1900 W Jackson Blvd)

Session 2

August 25, 2026 at 6:30pm

Kennedy High School (6325 W 56th Street)

Session 3

August 27, 2026 at 6:30pm

Morgan Park Academy (2153 W 111th Street)

Session 4

September 2, 2026 at 6:30pm

DePaul College Prep (3300 N Campbell Ave)

Session 5

September 10, 2026 at 6:30pm

Virtual Session- https://cityofchicago-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_baQC-yKQRFOa1zZ0evgFfg#/registration

The commission is tasked with conducting a nationwide search for the next police superintendent, and submitting a list of three finalists to the mayor. The deadline for the commission to submit its list of finalists is Nov. 12.