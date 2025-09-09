Watch CBS News
Chicago police squad car stolen in Fuller Park neighborhood

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago police squad car was stolen early Tuesday as officers were trying to make an investigatory stop in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 1:45 a.m., officers were trying to make an investigatory stop of two men in the 300 block of West 47th Street, when one of the suspects ran away. 

The second suspect was able to get away from officers and got into the squad car and drove off. 

Police later recovered the stolen squad car in an alley in the 4400 block of South Michigan Avenue. The vehicle was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

