Chicago police warn of sexual assaults after dating app meet-ups in Austin

Chicago police are warning of a string of sexual assaults reported after dating app meet-ups in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victims arranged dates with a man through a dating app. When the women met up with the man, police said he was armed and sexually assaulted them.

Police are now looking for a suspect, described as a 26 to 30-year-old man wearing a black puffy jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

The victims reported the incidents between October 2025 and February 2026. Police said the assaults took place at the following locations:

5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. on October 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. on November 11, 2025, at 8 a.m.

5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. on December 30, 2025, at 1:45 p.m.

5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. on February 22, 2026, at 10 a.m.

5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. on February 25, 2026, at 6:03 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.