Chicago police seek to identify suspects in knife attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in a knife attack on September 15.

According to police, the suspects are wanted in connection with an aggravated battery with a knife that took place in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue around 12:31 a.m.

CPD

Police said the suspects attacked a 27-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives Violent Crime Office at 312-744-8261.