Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in knife attack

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in a knife attack on September 15. 

According to police, the suspects are wanted in connection with an aggravated battery with a knife that took place in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue around 12:31 a.m. 

untitled-design-59.png
CPD

Police said the suspects attacked a 27-year-old man. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives Violent Crime Office at 312-744-8261.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.