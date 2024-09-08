Chicago police seek suspect in stabbing, battery on CTA Red Line trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who stabbed one passenger and battered another in two separate incidents on CTA Red Line trains.

Police said around 1:13 p.m. on Sept. 2, in the 900 block of West Wilson Avenue, the suspect was in an argument with a 37-year-old man on the CTA Red Line turned into a fight. That's when the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the body.

He fled from the train at the Wilson Red Line station and relocated on foot to the 4700 block of North Broadway.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives also learned the suspect was also involved in a battery that occurred on the Fullerton Red Line on Aug. 1.

Security cameras captured photos of the suspect. He is described as a White man between 20 and 35 Years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inches tall, and 200 to 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Baby blue baseball cap, green pull-over hoodie, dark Adidas joggers, white and orange gym shoes, and a dark backpack. He has blond hair, glasses, and a bandage wrapped around his right hand.

Chicago Police Department

Police are advising the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately

Never pursue a fleeing assailant

Provide the information to the police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives – Violent Crime Office at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.