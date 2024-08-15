Chicago police seek man in attempted North Side residential burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted multiple residential burglaries in Norwood Park.

They say last Saturday, he went to four homes trying to sneak in. The man was able to get into one house through an open window, walk around, and stole wallets and phones while the people slept. He then left the scene through a side door.

Incident times and locations:

5200 block of North Newland Avenue, Aug. 10, at 3:45 a.m.

5200 block of North Newland Avenue, Aug. 10, at 3:51 a.m.

6900 block of West Farragut Avenue, Aug. 10, at 4:11 a.m.

6800 block of West Foster Avenue, Aug. 10, at 5:30 a.m.

The burglar was captured on surveillance cameras and described as an African American man, 50-55 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9, weighing 140-150 lbs., and wearing all dark clothing.

Chicago police are reminding residents:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.