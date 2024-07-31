Chicago police seek man behind several Dollar Tree robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they say is behind at least seven robberies on the city's South Side.

The robberies happened between June 26 and July 27 at Dollar Tree stores.

Surveillance video shows the robber in different outfits. In one video, he goes behind a register and tries to open it.

Police say he threatened employees at knifepoint to get cash, and he went to the same location in Pullman three times.

Times and locations:

200 block of East 103rd Street on June 26

10800 block of South Doty Road on July 9

2000 block of East 95th Street on July 10

10800 block of South Doty on July 12

7100 block of South Stony Island on July 15

10800 block of South Doty Road on July 23

8700 block of South Stony Island on July 27

The robber was described as an African American man wearing glasses, with dreadlock-style hair, and a tattoo on his left arm.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.