Chicago police searching for car wanted in Streeterville hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash in Streeterville.
Police said On June 3, a 77-year-old woman was at a crosswalk at 618 N. Michigan Ave. when she was hit by a white Kia Sportage 4-door. The woman was seriously injured.
Police said the vehicle, possibly a 2010-2015, has orange tape on the windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
