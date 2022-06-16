Chicago police searching for car wanted in Streeterville hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash in Streeterville.

Police said On June 3, a 77-year-old woman was at a crosswalk at 618 N. Michigan Ave. when she was hit by a white Kia Sportage 4-door. The woman was seriously injured.

Police said the vehicle, possibly a 2010-2015, has orange tape on the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.