Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police searching for car wanted in Streeterville hit-and-run crash

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash in Streeterville. 

Police said On June 3, a 77-year-old woman was at a crosswalk at 618 N. Michigan Ave. when she was hit by a white Kia Sportage 4-door. The woman was seriously injured. 

16-jun-22-community-alert-18th-district-hit-and-run-jf266482-pic-2.jpg

Police said the vehicle, possibly a 2010-2015, has orange tape on the windshield. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on June 16, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.