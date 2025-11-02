Chicago police search for thief who has stolen narcotics from north lakefront pharmacies

Chicago police on Sunday issued a community alert about a string of robberies and retail thefts targeting pharmacies last month in north lakefront neighborhoods.

In each incident, a robber has jumped over the counter of a pharmacy and stolen narcotics, police said.

The suspect has then fled the business and sped off on a black electric scooter.

The thefts have happened at the following times and locations:

The 1200 block of West Devon Avenue, Rogers Park, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The 6500 block of North Sheridan Road, Rogers Park, at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The 5300 block of North Broadway, Edgewater, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The 3000 block of North Broadway, East Lakeview, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

The 1500 block of West Devon Avenue, Rogers Park, at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue, Edgewater, at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The 1500 block of West Devon Avenue, Rogers Park, at 1:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing black and white shoes, in some cases with an orange zip-up sweatshirt or camouflage pants.

Police have released a surveillance image.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-047.