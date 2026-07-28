Chicago police search for man who has been stealing cars from garages at O'Hare

Chicago police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of car thefts from parking garages at O'Hare International Airport.

Police said in each incident, the thief arrives at the airport on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train and goes on to traipse around the parking garages.

The man tries to open the doors of various cars he comes across until successful, police said. Once he finds a car with keys inside, he gets in and drives away, police said.

He is willing to crash through the garage security gates if needed, police said.

The incidents happened at 5:14 a.m. Monday, June 1; 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 30; and 8:25 a.m. Monday, July 13, police said.

Police said the thief a man in his 30s.

Two of the vehicles — a 2019 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2014 gray Ford F-150 pickup truck — have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.