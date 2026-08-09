Chicago police search for man who shot teen in leg on Southwest Side in March

Chicago police this weekend were looking for help from the public in finding a man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the West Lawn neighborhood earlier this year.

Police said back on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m., the teenager was out near 60th Street and Lawndale Avenue when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun, and started shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In a community alert issued Saturday, police issued a photo of a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants on a Chicago Transit Authority bus. He is wanted for aggravated battery.

Chicago Police

Anyone who might know who he is should call Wentworth Area detectives at (312) 747- 8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK180161.