Chicago police officers run into apartment fire to alert residents in Washington Heights

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police ran into a burning building in Washington Heights on Monday night. 

Police said the officers were on patrol, around 9:40 p.m., when someone ran up to report a building on fire in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street. 

The officers entered the building and alerted residents to evacuate. 

"I came to the front, and I saw the lights flashing and everything. And then I opened up the door, and the neighbors told me the house was on fire," a resident told CBS News Chicago. 

Fire officials said no injuries were reported. Four people were displaced by the fire. 

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

