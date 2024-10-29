Chicago police officers run into apartment fire to alert residents in Washington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police ran into a burning building in Washington Heights on Monday night.
Police said the officers were on patrol, around 9:40 p.m., when someone ran up to report a building on fire in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street.
The officers entered the building and alerted residents to evacuate.
"I came to the front, and I saw the lights flashing and everything. And then I opened up the door, and the neighbors told me the house was on fire," a resident told CBS News Chicago.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported. Four people were displaced by the fire.
The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.