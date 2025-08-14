12 CPD officers honored as "Officers of the Month" for August

A dozen Chicago police officers on Thursday were recognized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation as August's officers of the month.

The officers were recognized after several incidents, including rescuing two children who were stabbed and left in a burning building.

One of the kids told officers that a third child was still inside the building. Officer Larry Branch entered the apartment that was still on fire to recover a 4-year-old boy, who died.

"I can't accept this award as an individual, because it definitely was a collective effort … along with my fellow officers, dispatch, firemen, paramedics, even citizens," Branch said. "My only prayer now is to continue to pray for the family."

A group of officers from the 24th (Rogers Park) District and Area 3 detectives were also recognized for identifying and arresting an offender with a pattern of home invasions, criminal sexual assaults, burglaries and robberies.