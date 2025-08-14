Watch CBS News
Local News

12 CPD officers honored as "Officers of the Month" for August

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Michelle Sproat

/ CBS Chicago

12 Chicago police officers recognized as August officers of the month
12 Chicago police officers recognized as August officers of the month 00:57

A dozen Chicago police officers on Thursday were recognized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation as August's officers of the month.

The officers were recognized after several incidents, including rescuing two children who were stabbed and left in a burning building.

One of the kids told officers that a third child was still inside the building. Officer Larry Branch entered the apartment that was still on fire to recover a 4-year-old boy, who died.

"I can't accept this award as an individual, because it definitely was a collective effort … along with my fellow officers, dispatch, firemen, paramedics, even citizens," Branch said. "My only prayer now is to continue to pray for the family."

A group of officers from the 24th (Rogers Park) District and Area 3 detectives were also recognized for identifying and arresting an offender with a pattern of home invasions, criminal sexual assaults, burglaries and robberies.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue