CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer shot an armed man in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened at 127th and Wentworth. One suspect is in custody with a gunshot wound to the hand. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said no officers were injured.

