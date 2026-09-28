Chicago police officer shoots dog that allegedly charged during call in North Lawndale

Chicago police said an officer shot a dog that allegedly charged at them while responding to a call in North Lawndale.

CPD said shortly before 7:30 a.m. they responded to a domestic disturbance in a home in the 3300 block of W. Douglas Blvd. When they arrived, police said a pitbull at the home charged at the officers.

One of the officers opened fire on the dog, and it was struck by gunfire. CPD said the dog was taken to get medical attention. They did not offer details about where the dog was shot or its condition.

Police said both officers had minor injuries and are in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation by Aea Four detectives is ongoing.