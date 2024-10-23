Family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca receives Valor Award on his behalf

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed in April while returning home from his shift, was honored Wednesday night at the Valor Awards Dinner.

Huesca's family was on hand at the Theater on the Lake, at Fullerton and DuSable Lake Shore drives, to accept the prestigious award.

The ceremony Wednesday night, hosted by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, offered a moment of healing for a life cut short.

"Can I have the family stand up for a second?" police Supt. Larry Snelling told Huesca's family. "I just want to say to you that you've shown nothing but strength through these times. Mom, I cannot say enough about the person that you are and the strength that you show."

Huesca, a six-year veteran who worked with the Calumet Area Priority Response Team, was targeted as he was returning home from his shift while still in uniform on Sunday, April 21, in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. Police were first called to the scene by a ShotSpotter alert.

Huesca was two days away from his 31st birthday at the time.

Xavier Tate Jr. was arrested in west suburban Glendale Heights more than a week later and charged with Huesca's murder.

Several officers and detectives who responded to, and later investigated, Officer Huesca's murder received the Distinguished Service Award Wednesday night as well.