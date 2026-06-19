How a Chicago police officer's experience with homelessness shapes his work with the unhoused

A Chicago police officer who experienced homelessness is now using his role with the department to help people who are unhoused.

Lavelle Schaffer says he escaped homelessness with support from Metropolitan Family Services, a Chicago nonprofit helping hundreds of fathers and families every year.

He went from relying on the organization to mentoring and helping others connect with this resource.

Schaffer now serves in the Chicago Police Department as the homeless outreach liaison officer and works closely with Metropolitan Family Services.

He connects people experiencing homelessness with resources offered throughout the city. He said this ranges from mental health, financial, and housing resources.

He says his past has made him a better police officer and a better dad.

"I learned I'm resilient," He said. "I feel like I can handle any situation, even if I'm not prepared for it."

Schaffer said when he is working with community members as an officer, he can say, "I've been there."