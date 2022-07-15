Watch CBS News
Chicago Police officer found dead in his home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead early Friday morning in his home.

Police said the officer, who was assigned to the 5th (Calumet) District on the Far South Side, was found dead in his home in the 1st (Central) District, which includes parts of the downtown, South Loop, and Douglas neighborhoods.

"Please keep this officer's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," a CPD spokesperson said in an email.

Police have not said how the officer died, but a death investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 9:35 AM

