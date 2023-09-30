Man charged in 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered 7-year plea deal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been offered a plea deal from the Cook County State's Attorney.
The attorney representing Eric Morgan said his client will likely take the deal of seven years in prison.
Without the plea, CBS 2 is told, Morgan faces 23 years in prison.
Eric Morgan is not accused of pulling the trigger.
His brother, Emonte Morgan, is facing charges for the murder.
