Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered 7-year plea deal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged in 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered 7-year plea deal
Man charged in 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered 7-year plea deal 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been offered a plea deal from the Cook County State's Attorney. 

The attorney representing Eric Morgan said his client will likely take the deal of seven years in prison. 

Without the plea, CBS 2 is told, Morgan faces 23 years in prison. 

Eric Morgan is not accused of pulling the trigger. 

His brother, Emonte Morgan, is facing charges for the murder. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 12:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.