Man charged in 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered 7-year plea deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been offered a plea deal from the Cook County State's Attorney.

The attorney representing Eric Morgan said his client will likely take the deal of seven years in prison.

Without the plea, CBS 2 is told, Morgan faces 23 years in prison.

Eric Morgan is not accused of pulling the trigger.

His brother, Emonte Morgan, is facing charges for the murder.