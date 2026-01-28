Chicago police officer charged with taking bribes for using his encrypted radio

The Illinois Attorney General's office has charged a Chicago police officer with bribery and misconduct.

Officer Alain Dillon, 37, is accused of accepting multiple $500 payments in exchange for using his encrypted police radio.

Dillon has pleaded not guilty to three counts of bribery, each punishable by up to seven years in prison, and 15 counts of official misconduct, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

"Members of law enforcement are rightfully held to a higher standard, making it especially egregious when an officer breaks the law for their own financial gain," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. "I will continue to partner with local law enforcement to hold accountable those who use their positions of authority to betray the public's trust."

The Chicago Police Department investigated the case with the Illinois Attorney General's office.