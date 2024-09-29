Chicago police warn of multiple carjackings, burglaries during the weekend on North, South Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning the public of multiple carjackings and burglary-related incidents that happened during the weekend on the city's North and South Sides.

Six of those incidents happened on Saturday, and three more on Sunday—all happening during the early morning hours.

In each incident, two to four unknown masked offenders armed with handguns approached victims and demanded their property, including their vehicles.

The thieves also gained entry into businesses by damaging the front window and doors and taking property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

8100 block of South Calumet Avenue on Sept. 28, at 2:20 a.m.

8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Sept. 28, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. to 3:10 a.m.

2100 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 28, at 5:40 a.m.

2100 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 28, at 5:55 a.m.

2400 block of North Clark Street on Sept. 28, at 6:03 a.m.

900 block of West Diversey Parkway on Sept. 28, at 6:48 a.m.

6300 block of West Irving Park Road on Sept. 29, at 2:49 a.m.

1700 block of West 87th Street on Sept. 29, at 3:57 a.m.

9900 block of South Western Avenue on Sept. 29, at 4:18 a.m.

The offenders were said to be wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves and armed with handguns

Police are reminding the public:

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at 312-747-8273.