Chicago Police hold memorial roll call for two fallen officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Monday evening remembered two fallen officers with a memorial roll call.

Other officers and family members gathered in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood to honor them.

Officer Benjamin Perez, 32, was killed on Sept. 18, 2002 – 21 years ago Monday. He was struck by a train while drug activity in a stakeout on the railroad tracks between 21st Street and Cermak Road near Spaulding Avenue in Little Village.

Officer Bernard Domagala died at the age of 66 in 2017. He was shot at the scene of a barricade situation at 7237 S. Stony Island Ave. on July 14, 1988 – and was left battling a traumatic brain injury for years.

