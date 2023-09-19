Watch CBS News
Chicago Police hold memorial roll call for two fallen officers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Monday evening remembered two fallen officers with a memorial roll call.

Other officers and family members gathered in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood to honor them.

Officer Benjamin Perez, 32, was killed on Sept. 18, 2002 – 21 years ago Monday. He was struck by a train while drug activity in a stakeout on the railroad tracks between 21st Street and Cermak Road near Spaulding Avenue in Little Village.

officer-benjamin-perez.png
Officer Bernard Domagala died at the age of 66 in 2017. He was shot at the scene of a barricade situation at 7237 S. Stony Island Ave. on July 14, 1988 – and was left battling a traumatic brain injury for years.

officer-bernard-domagala.png
First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:43 PM

