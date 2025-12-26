Person throws flaming object through Kenwood home's window on Christmas, Chicago police say

A person threw a "flammable object" into a home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Christmas morning, police said.

Chicago police said just after 5 .m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Blvd., a 43-year-old man was inside his home when a person approached and threw a flammable object through the front glass window.

Polcie said the suspect was known to the victim.

The man was able to quickly put out the fire, and no injuries were reported, police said. No one was displaced.

No one is currently in custody, police said, and an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.