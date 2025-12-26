Watch CBS News
Person throws flaming object through Kenwood home's window on Christmas, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A person threw a "flammable object" into a home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Christmas morning, police said.

Chicago police said just after 5 .m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Blvd., a 43-year-old man was inside his home when a person approached and threw a flammable object through the front glass window.

Polcie said the suspect was known to the victim.

The man was able to quickly put out the fire, and no injuries were reported, police said. No one was displaced.

No one is currently in custody, police said, and an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. 

