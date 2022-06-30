Police investigating 6-year-old pushed from 3-story window in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy was allegedly pushed from a third floor window in North Lawndale Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue just after 11 p.m.

According to police, the boy was allegedly pushed by a family member. Police have not released further details.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken ankle. He is in good condition.