Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating 6-year-old pushed from 3-story window in North Lawndale

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police investigating 6-year-old pushed from 3-story window
Chicago police investigating 6-year-old pushed from 3-story window 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy was allegedly pushed from a third floor window in North Lawndale Wednesday night. 

Police said the incident took place in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue just after 11 p.m.

According to police, the boy was allegedly pushed by a family member. Police have not released further details. 

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken ankle. He is in good condition. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.