Chicago police investigating 2 overnight South Side stabbings

Chicago police are investigating two overnight stabbings that happened minutes apart on the city's South Side.

The first stabbing happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said a 37-year-old man was stabbed by a known man in an argument that turned into a fight.

The victim suffered cuts to the face and was taken to Roseland Hospital in fair condition. The suspect fled the scene.

That incident appeared to be domestic-related, police said.

Then, about five minutes later, around 1:10 a.m., a 39-year-old man was found outside in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street in Princeton Park with stab wounds to his arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating both incidents.