Chicago police investigate death of girl, 10, in Bronzeville

Police were investigating after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in Chicago's Bronzeville community this weekend.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard, where they found the girl unresponsive.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated the girl on scene and rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl was identified as Shadaiyah O'Hara, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy is to be conducted.

Wentworth Area detectives on Sunday morning were investigating the circumstances around the girl's death.