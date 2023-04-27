CPD hosting entrance exams at 4 City Colleges on Friday and Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is looking for new police officers, and if you want to put on the badge, head to City Colleges of Chicago to take the entrance exam.

The city is holding in-person tests Friday and Saturday at Malcolm X College, Olive Harvey College, Richard J. Daley College, and Wilbur Wright College.

There are morning and afternoon sessions. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. for the morning exam session. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m. for the afternoon exam session. All individuals taking the exam are required to bring a current and valid government-issued photo identification.

Those interested in taking the exam can apply online through the CPD website. Walk-in applicants will also be welcomed at each exam session.