Chicago Police Department updates latest progress on reforms
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department released its latest reform progress update on Monday.
The report lists the things the department is doing to improve.
The measures include:
- New guidelines for foot chases.
- New resources for officers.
- Additional training.
CPD said the latest reforms prove the department is making significant progress toward reform and building trust with the community.
