Chicago Police Department updates latest progress on reforms

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department released its latest reform progress update on Monday.

The report lists the things the department is doing to improve.

The measures include:

  • New guidelines for foot chases.
  • New resources for officers.
  • Additional training.

CPD said the latest reforms prove the department is making significant progress toward reform and building trust with the community.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

