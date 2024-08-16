Chicago Police Department gets new helicopter ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, the Chicago Police Department was showing off its newest helicopter, paid for with federal funding for DNC security.

The $11 million twin-engine Bell 429 is CPD's first new helicopter since 2006.

The city used federal grant money for security at the DNC to buy the helicopter.

Two more single-engine Bell 407 helicopters will be coming to CPD by the end of the year, as part of a separate $12 million deal. That contract was funded using an Urban Area Security Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and includes training for the pilots.

The deals will double the city's current fleet of helicopters from three to six.

"This helicopter is faster, and allows us to be more flexible in responding to incidents and conducting missions that include search and rescue, and casualty evacuation," Police Supt. Larry Snelling said as officials showed off the new helicopter Friday morning at Soldier Field.

No doubt the new helicopter will be used to assist officers on the ground when it comes to keeping an eye on protests planned for next week during the DNC at the United Center and McCormick Place.

"CPD helicopters are particularly helpful when it comes to monitoring crowds and large-scale events," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Even with this new helicopter, the Chicago Police Department has far fewer helicopters than other major cities. Los Angeles has 17, Houston has 13, and Phoenix has 10.

The unveiling of the new CPD helicopter comes as a large group of protesters planning to march during the DNC remains in a court battle with City Hall over permit restrictions.

The Coalition to March on the DNC has accused the city of putting "outrageous conditions" in place when it comes to their permits to rally and march near the United Center during the convention.

The group said the permit stated it can use Park 578 and the field at Union Park, but the conditions of the permit won't allow them to put up any stages or platforms or use sound equipment. They also aren't allowed to bring any portable toilets.

Organizers said their attorney is filing an emergency injunction to stop the city from enforcing those restrictions. The city has until noon Friday to respond to their filing, and a hearing has been set for Friday afternoon.