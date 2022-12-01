Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police Department holds final round of exams for 2022

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department holds final round of exams for 2022
Chicago Police Department holds final round of exams for 2022 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is hosting its final round of in-person examinations for this year.

Anyone ages 21 to 39 is eligible to take the test. They'll be given at all City Colleges on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The exams at Harold Washington College will take place Thursday and Friday during morning sessions at 8 a.m. and afternoon sessions starting at 2 p.m.

Those interested in taking the exam can register in person before taking the test.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.