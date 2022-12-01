Chicago Police Department holds final round of exams for 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is hosting its final round of in-person examinations for this year.

Anyone ages 21 to 39 is eligible to take the test. They'll be given at all City Colleges on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The exams at Harold Washington College will take place Thursday and Friday during morning sessions at 8 a.m. and afternoon sessions starting at 2 p.m.

Those interested in taking the exam can register in person before taking the test.