2 Chicago police officers injured in crash on South Side

Two officers were injured after a crash on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the 37-year-old driver of an SUV drove through a traffic signal and hit a marked Chicago police vehicle in the 11900 block of South State Street.

Police said two officers were taken to the local hospital, where they are listed in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said charges and citations are pending.