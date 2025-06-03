Police officers crash into tree while pursuing stolen vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police crash into tree while pursuing stolen vehicle on Northwest Side

Three Chicago police officers were injured after their car crashed into a tree during a pursuit in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Monday night.

The Chicago Police Department said the officers were on patrol when they spotted a stolen vehicle and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle before 8:40 p.m.

CPD said the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, police said the officers had to swerve to avoid traffic, lost control, and hit a tree in the 5200 block of West Palmer Avenue.

The three officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.