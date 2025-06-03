Police officers crash into tree while pursuing stolen vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
Three Chicago police officers were injured after their car crashed into a tree during a pursuit in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Monday night.
The Chicago Police Department said the officers were on patrol when they spotted a stolen vehicle and activated their emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle before 8:40 p.m.
CPD said the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, police said the officers had to swerve to avoid traffic, lost control, and hit a tree in the 5200 block of West Palmer Avenue.
The three officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.