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SUV crashes into Chicago police car in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An SUV crashed into a Chicago police car in The Loop early Saturday morning.

Police said just before 5 a.m. officers were in a marked Chicago police car when they were hit by a black SUV in the intersection in the 500 Block of South Wabash. 

The 26-year-old man driving the SUV tried to run off but was taken into custody by police shortly after. 

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital in good condition.  

Two people inside the SUV, the driver and a passenger, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. 

Police said the driver of the SUV failed to follow the traffic signal and charges are pending. 

 Area Detectives are investigating.  

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