SUV crashes into Chicago police car in downtown Chicago
An SUV crashed into a Chicago police car in The Loop early Saturday morning.
Police said just before 5 a.m. officers were in a marked Chicago police car when they were hit by a black SUV in the intersection in the 500 Block of South Wabash.
The 26-year-old man driving the SUV tried to run off but was taken into custody by police shortly after.
The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital in good condition.
Two people inside the SUV, the driver and a passenger, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
Police said the driver of the SUV failed to follow the traffic signal and charges are pending.
Area Detectives are investigating.