SUV crashes into Chicago police car in downtown Chicago

An SUV crashed into a Chicago police car in The Loop early Saturday morning.

Police said just before 5 a.m. officers were in a marked Chicago police car when they were hit by a black SUV in the intersection in the 500 Block of South Wabash.

The 26-year-old man driving the SUV tried to run off but was taken into custody by police shortly after.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Two people inside the SUV, the driver and a passenger, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police said the driver of the SUV failed to follow the traffic signal and charges are pending.

Area Detectives are investigating.