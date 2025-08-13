Chicago police warn of string of apartment burglaries in Oakland neighborhood

CPD warns of series of apartment burglaries in Oakland

Chicago police are warning of a string of burglaries in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said a man broke into apartment buildings at least four times in a week, and damaged vending machines and laundry machines to steal the coins inside:

In the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and noon on Aug. 6;

In the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 9;

In the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue at 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 10;

In the 1000 block of East 41st Place at 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Police have only a vague description of the suspect, and asked anyone with information on the burglaries to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted CPDTIP.com, using reference #P25-1-088.