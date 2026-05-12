4 hurt including baby, CPD officers in crash involving squad car near 87th and State in Chatham

Four people were hurt, including a baby and Chicago police officers, in a rollover crash in the city's Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said shortly after 11:15 a.m. a marked CPD squad car was driving north on State when a Volkswagen SUV was driving east on 87th Street. CPD said the two cars collided in the intersection.

Video taken by witnesses at the scene at 87th and South State Street, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway, shows a police squad car with major front-end damage and a black car that is flipped over onto its roof.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the car was taken to University of Chicago Hospital and her 9-month-old baby girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, both in good condition.

Two CPD officers were also taken to an area hospital in good condition for observation, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported.