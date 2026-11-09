Chicago police reportedly open fire in Back of the Yards; 1 taken to hospital, fire officials say

One person has been taken to a local hospital after Chicago police reportedly fired shots in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday morning.

Initial reports of shots fired in the 5400 block of South Hermitage came in a little before 10:30 a.m.

Chicago fire officials confirmed to CBS News Chicago that one person was transported to a hospital after the incident. But the fire department referred us to Chicago police and the US Marshals for more information.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where parts of the street were taped off with red crime scene tape and there was a significant police presence. A white police vehicle was pulled up partially on the curb and the patch of grass between a home and the street behind a black car. Outside the black car, personal belongings could be see on the ground.

Hermitage is blocked off between Garfield Boulevard and 54th Street.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to both CPD and the US Marshals and is waiting to hear back.

No further information was immediately available.