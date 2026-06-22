Chicago police issue alert about sexual assaults in South Shore

Chicago police on Monday issued a community alert about two sexual assaults that occurred in the South Shore community this month.

The first incident happened at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in the 3100 block of East 79th Street. The second happened at 8:03 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive.

In each incident, women were standing alone when the attacker grabbed them from behind and groped them, police said.

In the incident on 79th Street, the man went on to throw the woman to the ground and sexually assault her, police said. In the second case, the woman was able to escape after a struggle, police said.

The attacker is believed to be a man, 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-02-010.