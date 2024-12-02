Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek man in attempted sexual abuse in Little Village neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to sexually abuse a woman in the Little Village neighborhood.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Karlov Avenue.

Police said the woman was walking when the suspect approached her and attempted to sexually abuse her.  

The suspect is described as a 55-59-year-old Hispanic man between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 9. He was last seen wearing a long orange sleeve top and dark-colored jeans.

Police are advising the public:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Walk in pairs or groups
  • Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. 

