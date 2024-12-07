Chicago police warn of armed man on motorized scooter robbing people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents about multiple armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 31, with the latest just on Thursday.

Police said in each incident, the offender approached victims on a motorized scooter. He would then either brandish a firearm or imply that he is armed and demand their personal belongings.

In three of these incidents, the victims observed the offender following them before the robbery occurred.

Incident times and locations:

500 block of North St. Louis Avenue on Oct. 31 at 9:10 p.m.

3300 block of West Chicago Avenue on Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m.

3400 block of West Augusta Boulevard on Nov. 10 at 3:00 p.m.

800 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 15 and 19 years old, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Police are advising the public to:

Remember any unique physical characteristics of the offender (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never resist during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information and provide it to the police.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible, and don't touch any evidence.

Anyone with information, please contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.