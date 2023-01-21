Chicago Police name Aaron Chatman as director of wellness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department has hired a director of wellness.

Aaron Chatman will be responsible for creating an overall strategy aimed at improving the mental health of all CPD members.

The Psychology Center inc. of Chicago

Chatman holds a Doctor of Psychology from the Illinois School of Psychology. He previously served as the supervising sergeant in the Officer Support System Unit before retiring last year after 31 years on the force.

While working in the unit, Chatman managed the CPD Fitness for Duty Program, and implemented a suicide risk assessment for officers who got involved in the program.

Eight Chicago Police officers died from suicide last year.

Chatman also has worked for years as a licensed clinical psychologist with The Psychology Center, Inc. and as a substance abuse counselor with the Gateway Foundation.

"Director Chatman comes into this role with invaluable experience from his career within the Department and as a licensed clinical psychologist," police Supt. David Brown said in a news release. "His institutional knowledge of what our officers face on a daily basis is vital as we work to bolster the wellness resources available to them."