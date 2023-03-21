Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Pizza Tournament: Vote on the Elite 8

By Elyssa Kaufman, Liz Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Pizza Tournament: Elite 8
Chicago Pizza Tournament: Elite 8 01:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As March Madness continues, so is our pizza tournament. 

On Monday, we gave you the Sweet 16 matchups of some popular Chicago pizza joints on the CBS 2 Twitter. 

After several hundred votes, Pequod's now goes up against Gino's East.

Lou Malnati's takes on Giordano's and Vito and Nick's takes on Pizzeria Uno.

snapshot-2023-03-21t065401-742.jpg

Finally, Pizano's versus Aurelio's.

You've got until noon Tuesday to vote on the CBS Chicago Twitter and we'll share who is advancing Wednesday. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

