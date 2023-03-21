Chicago Pizza Tournament: Vote on the Elite 8
CHICAGO (CBS)-- As March Madness continues, so is our pizza tournament.
On Monday, we gave you the Sweet 16 matchups of some popular Chicago pizza joints on the CBS 2 Twitter.
After several hundred votes, Pequod's now goes up against Gino's East.
Lou Malnati's takes on Giordano's and Vito and Nick's takes on Pizzeria Uno.
Finally, Pizano's versus Aurelio's.
You've got until noon Tuesday to vote on the CBS Chicago Twitter and we'll share who is advancing Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.