Chicago pastors, community leaders launching "No Crime Weekend" to curb teen takeovers

Community groups and local churches are joining forces this summer to send a message to parents.

The group Pastors Organized With Equity and Respect, or POWER, says they are launching a citywide campaign urging parents to speak with their kids about the consequences of teen takeovers.

"Children should not be living in our house and telling us what they're going to do. We should be the ones telling them what they should be doing," one speaker said. "It's a parent takeover now! We can't allow the kids to keep doing what they're doing."

They are also working with churches and community groups to organize events like block parties and basketball tournaments to keep young people engaged in positive activities. This will lead to what they call "No Crime Weekend."

Events will be held across the city to have three days without any shootings.

That will take place July 31 through Aug. 2.