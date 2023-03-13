CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District's spring programming registration opens Monday.

You can register for all virtual programs and for parks west of California Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Activities include baseball, softball, gymnastics, special recreation, boxing, theater, arts and crafts and more.

Online registration begins for parks east of California Avenue, along with gymnastics centers, opens Tuesday.

In-person registration begins this weekend.

Both online and in-person registration are currently underway for Morgan, Adams, and Gately parks.

You can register online here.