Chicago Park District opens registration for Earth Day cleanup site captains

The Chicago Park District on Sunday opened registration for site captains for citywide Earth Day cleanups this spring.

The Park District said site captains are the backbone of citywide Earth Day cleanup efforts, which saw 2,000 volunteers clean up more than 170 sites last year.

Site captains are responsible for:

Making a commitment to organize a cleanup crew at their local park on Saturday, April 18. This date is four days before Earth Day, April 22, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

Connecting and coordinating with a park supervisor who can assist with planning, tools and other materials.

Promoting the volunteer signup page on channels such as social media, individual outreach, and flyers posted in the park, libraries, and local businesses.

Setting up a meeting site for a cleanup crew and communicating the location to volunteers.

Obtaining gloves and trash bags.

Taking photos

Collecting paperwork and returning it to the Park District.

Volunteers working with the site captain will lay mulch around trees, install Fibar on playgrounds, and pick up garbage.

Registration for those who wish to be site captains is open through March 1 through a dedicated web page.