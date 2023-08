CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Chicago Park District pools are open Wednesday until 7:00 p.m.

Humboldt Park, Portage Park, and Washington Park pools are open through Labor Day. Head online to check the schedules.

The splash pads and water sprays will be on at all parks through September 30th.

We've got some 😎 places for you! Check out www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/cooling-centers for a map of all of the 34... Posted by Chicago Park District on Tuesday, August 22, 2023