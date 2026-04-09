Chicago Park District to rename Washington Park playground after man killed in 2014 police shooting

The Chicago Park District plans to rename a playground within Washington Park for a man who was killed in a police shooting nearby in 2014.

The Park District also plans to rename a small park on the city's West Side for a woman of faith who dedicated her life to the Humboldt Park community.

The Park District Board approved the district's request to start a 45-day public notice period.

A playground on the northwestern side of Washington Park, at 53rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, would be named Ronald "RonnieMan" Johnson Playground. Currently, the playground does not have a name.

Ronald Johnson Family Photo

Johnson was 25 when he was shot and killed by Chicago police on Oct. 12, 2014.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said that officers saw Johnson holding a gun, that he struggled with officers and then ran off, and that an officer fired five shots and killed Johnson he ignored orders to drop the weapon.

Then-Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez declined to file charges against the officer who shot Johnson, on the grounds that the evidence showed Johnson was armed.

But there were questions about whether Johnson really had a gun. Johnson's family said dash cam video proved he did not, and a forensic video analyst told CBS News Chicago's Brad Edwards in 2017 that video in the case may have produced a false image.

The Park District called Johnson "a beloved son, father, and community member," and claimed police shot him in the back when he was running toward Washington Park.

Johnson's mother, Dorothy Holmes, and Chicago Torture Justice Center executive director Aislinn Pulley proposed naming the playground after him, with the goal of providing "a symbol of tragedy that can be transformed into a space of hope and remembrance by honoring Mr. Johnson and reclaiming the land as a place of healing for the community."

In the Humboldt Park neighborhood, the Park District board voted to rename Park No. 514, at 1420 N. Monticello Ave., for Sister Patricia Fillenwarth.

Sister Patty was a member of the Sisters of Providence, and ministered to the people of the Humboldt Park community for 42 years. She opened Providence Family Services, which provided bilingual family counseling, and was later expanded to offer an after-school children's tutoring program, adult English language classes, computer literacy classes for children and adults, and citizenship classes.

Providence Family Services served nearly 10,000 people over 24 years, the Park District said.

Sister Patty Fillenwarth Sisters of Providence

Sister Patty, formerly known as Sister Joseph Monica, was born in Indianapolis in 1940. She entered the Sisters of Providence as a postulant in 1958 before she turned 18, and made her perpetual profession of vows in 1965 after earning a bachelor's degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Wood College.

Sister Patty taught at St. Peter's in Linton, Indiana, and also served in Washington, D.C., and New Albany, Indiana, before becoming a teacher at Maternity B.V.M. School, at 1537 N. Lawndale Ave. She was principal of the school from 1976 to 1992.

She also served in Peru.

Sister Patty opened Providence Family Services in 1994. The Sisters of Providence highlighted one specific class she launched there called "Life Lessons."

"Courses in this Patty-designed curriculum included: If You Say You're Going To Do Something — Do It; Life Is Equal Parts Laughter and Tears — Deal with It; Build A Dream by Working Hard, Praying Hard and Finding Great Ministry Partners; Start Everything and Anything by Answering the Question 'Who Is My Neighbor?' Then Go From There," the order said.

Sister Patty died Jan. 7, 2020, at the age of 79.