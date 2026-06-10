Chicago Park District releases Movies in the Parks 2026 schedule

In yet another sign it's really summer in Chicago, the Movies in the Parks 2026 schedule was released by the park district.

The Chicago Park District hosts movie screenings in Chicago's public parks all summer long. The screenings are free and open to the public to attend as they wish. Viewers bring blankets, chairs and picnics to watch the films.

This year's lineup includes screenings of Annie, The Outsiders, Back to the Future, Space Jam, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Moonrise Kingdom, Snow White and more.

To see the full schedule of all Movies in the Parks by date or by park, visit the park district's website.