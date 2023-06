More than 300 in Chicago Park District lifeguard training

More than 300 in Chicago Park District lifeguard training

More than 300 in Chicago Park District lifeguard training

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District said it has more than 300 lifeguards in training this week.

It said its goal is to open city pools for the season on June 23rd.

Last year, because of a shortage of lifeguards, pools didn't open until after July 4th.

Lifeguards at all 22 beaches monitor swim conditions from 11 am-7 pm. If surf/weather conditions become dangerous, lifeguards will update the flag color to red 🔺 at the beach & at https://t.co/9U1kEOQYuJ. Check the flags before swimming. #ChiSwimStatus pic.twitter.com/azLLLa8t4e — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 13, 2023