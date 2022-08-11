Chicago Park District joins city in effort to protect shoreline

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A big step forward, in the ongoing effort to protect Lake Michigan's shoreline.

A new governmental agreement will help fund research on ways to help stop the erosion we've been seeing for years now.

That agreement is between the Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago. The park district now joining in on this effort to protect our shoreline.

The intergovernmental agreement, as the Board of Commissioners calls it, will fund the Chicago Shoreline Protection Project general evaluation report to assess the scope of the work needed to rehab Chicago's lakefront. The Chicago Department of Transportation will come into play on this as well.

Lake water levels have been gradually going up since 2007, CBS 2 has reported on drastic shoreline erosion in 2019 as the city placed massive boulders on various beaches to act as a buffer.

In January of this year the Illinois delegates joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers saying they are using a $3 million in state and city funding combined.

Before project leaders have said this research could take up to three years. Now with the Chicago Park District's coming into the picture here, more funding and a possible faster track to protecting the shoreline.