Chicago Park District along with Friends of the Park hosting Earth Day clean-up events Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is teaming up with "Friends of the Parks" Saturday in hosting clean-up events at various parks throughout the city.
A few Chicago parks could use a little tidying up and volunteers are welcome to sign up.
Volunteers will be given gloves and bags to collect trash and debris.
Below is the list of parks participating in the cleanup. To sign up for a park visit fotp.org/earth-day.
Participating parks:
Douglass Park
North Park Village Nature Center
McKinley Park
Ogden Park
Humboldt Park
Austin town hall park
Broncho Billy Park
Brands Park
Buffalo Park
Buttercup Park
Clarendon Park
Columbus Park
Commercial Club Park
Dawes Park
Eckhart Playground
Euclid Playground
Eugene Field Park
Evergreen Park
Garfield Park
Golden Gate Park
Gompers Park
Grand Crossing Park
Hasan Park
Horner Park
Jackson Park
Jane Adams Memorial Park
Jefferson Memorial Park
John H Kelly Park
Kells Park
Kennedy Park
Kennicott Park
Kosciuszko Park
Lake Meadows Park
Lake Shore and Seneca Parks
Leclair Courts Hearts Park
Lincoln Park (South)
Marquette Park
Mayfair Park
Mary Barteleme Park
Mary Richardson
Midway Plaisance Park
Montrose Beach
Montrose Dog Beach
Nichols Park
Palmisano Park
Park 540
Park 573
Ravenswood Manor Park
River Park
Roberts Square Park
Rutherford Sayre Park
Snowberry Park
South Shore Nature Sanctuary
Sunken Gardens Park
Tarkington Park
Touhy Park
Walsh Park
Washington Park
Willie Whyte Park
Wildwood Park
Wicker Park
